Hawaii Senate panel hears testimony on appeals court nominee

Kapua Sproat, a University of Hawaii law professor, said she objected to Gluck’s relative lack of professional and lived experience compared to others on the six-person list of candidates the commission gave Ige.

She said lived experience matters, citing the example of William S. Richardson, a Native Hawaiian who was Hawaii’s chief justice from 1966 to 1982. She said Richardson infused Hawaiian values and culture into Hawaii’s laws. She said that’s why Hawaii law protects public beaches and water flowing in streams and guarantees Native Hawaiians the right to practice their culture.

“You may hear criticisms of his jurisprudence as being provincial, but I call it culturally relevant,” she said of Richardson.

Several testified that they took issue with Ige selecting Gluck over three qualified Native Hawaiian women on the commission’s list.

Marti Townsend, the director of the Sierra Club of Hawaii, said it’s a problem when the the governed and the governing don’t see themselves in each other.

“Nearly half of the governed in Hawaii do not see themselves in our justice system. This is a serious problem for the functioning of our democracy,” she said.