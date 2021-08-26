Hawaii senator wants official fired for COVID drug remarks

HONOLULU (AP) — A state senator on Thursday called on Hawaii's health director and governor to fire the Maui district health officer for promoting the use of drugs to treat COVID-19 that haven't been approved for this use by the Food and Drug Administration.

Sen. Roz Baker, a Democrat who represents south and west Maui, said Dr. Lorrin Pang was potentially harming the lives of Hawaii's most vulnerable citizens because people will be inclined to believe him because of his position.

“He’s undermining the whole public health message and public trust by going along with these — for lack of a better term — conspiracy theories and bad information,” Baker told The Associated Press. “So I think he needs to be canned as soon as possible because he’s a direct threat to my constituents.”

Pang didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail message left at his Wailuku office.

Gov. David Ige said in a statement that he couldn't comment on personnel matters, but he urged people to “look at the science and listen to credible sources" such as the Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.