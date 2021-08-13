Hawaii sets another record for daily COVID-19 infections

HONOLULU (AP) — A new wave of the coronavirus pandemic has Hawaii in “crisis” mode, with hospitals putting together surge plans and the state recording its highest single bump in cases, Gov. David Ige said.

Ige said at a news conference that 1,167 new infections were reported Friday. The count included a small number of cases from previous days that were delayed because of a technical glitch, but still represented the highest single increase since the start of the pandemic.

“Friday the 13th has never been so frightening. It is real and it is terrifying," Ige said. "And tragically, it’s preventable.”

The vast majority of new cases are among unvaccinated people, officials said.

There was an average of 729 new cases over the last three days, Ige said. Hawaii has a population of nearly 1.5 million people. The seven-day state positivity rate is now 7.4%.

Ige said hospitals filling up and putting together surge plans.

“They are treating younger and younger people," the governor said. "Yesterday, tragically, we reported a death of a man in his 30s.”