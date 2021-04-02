 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawaii state agency OKs land parcel for possible development
0 comments
AP

Hawaii state agency OKs land parcel for possible development

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HONOLULU (AP) — The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has told the federal government that it would accept a 0.125 square mile (0.32 square kilometers) parcel in Ewa Beach that the state agency plans to eventually redevelop to provide homesteads for Native Hawaiians.

The federal government last year offered the site of the former Pacific Tsunami Warning Center to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to help settle longstanding claims against the U.S. government for the unauthorized use of trust lands reserved for Native Hawaiians, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday.

“This large swath of flat land is in close proximity to existing infrastructure, which will allow the department to develop these lands quicker and for a lower cost than our more isolated parcels,” said William Aila, the lands department director and chairman of the Hawaiian Homes Commission.

The offer stems from a 1995 federal law called the Hawaiian Home Lands Recovery Act that Congress passed to settle past claims. The federal government has so far transferred about 1.41 square miles (3.65 square kilometers) of land.

After the land is officially transferred, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is expected to ask the Legislature to fund planning for the parcel, which could potentially accommodate hundreds of homes, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

About 11,000 Native Hawaiian beneficiaries are waiting for residential homesteads on Oahu.

Native Hawaiians are eligible to apply for 99-year leases at $1 per year for residential, ranching or farming leases on a land trust of 317 square miles (821 square kilometers) overseen by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

The trust was created by the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920 to protect and improve the lives of Native Hawaiians, who are defined as having at least 50% Hawaiian ancestry.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US employers add 916,000 jobs in March

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

+4
Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes
National Politics

Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to sharply increase offshore wind energy along the East Coast, saying Monday it is taking initial steps toward approving a huge wind farm off the New Jersey coast as part of an effort to generate electricity for more than 10 million homes nationwide by 2030.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News