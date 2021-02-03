Hawaii state epidemiologist Park leaves health department

Jennifer Smith, an epidemiologist who was suspended with pay Sept. 4 after speaking out about the understaffing of contact tracers, criticized the department for fostering a toxic culture of fear that impeded investigators trying to stop the virus spread.

Hawaii health officials reported 90 new infections as of Saturday, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 25,943 cases. The coronavirus death toll remained at 410.

The state's vaccination program is expected to speed up in the coming weeks as more shots become available, Democratic Lt. Gov. Josh Green said.

More than 151,558 doses of vaccine have been administered in the islands since December.

“We’re now accelerating to the point where we can do over 10,000 shots a day, over 50,000 a week, and you can see how that will pile up really nicely,” Green said.

The state will have 243,800 doses by midweek and 350,000 doses will be administered by the end of February, Green said.

