Hawaii state epidemiologist wants in-person school classes

Schatz said he would try his best to support Kemble's recommendation.

“Throughout this pandemic, everybody has been correctly calling for decision-makers to rely on the science,” Schatz said in an interview with the Star-Advertiser on Friday. “And now the state’s epidemiologist is saying that it is better for public health to open up the schools, so everyone is going to try their very best to move in that direction.”

School employees have been a priority group for the coronavirus vaccine since January. A Hawaii State Teachers Association survey released on Feb. 12 reported that 52% of the union's members had received one or two doses of the coronavirus vaccine and 16% had pending appointments. Another 4% were in the pipeline for appointments.

Fewer than 2% said they would never want to receive the coronavirus vaccine. More than 11,000 of the union’s 13,500 members responded to the survey.

The Hawaii State Teachers Association's president, Corey Rosenlee, said Friday that he was committed to ensuring more students could return to in-person instruction safely — but declined further comment until after he hears from the union's teacher leaders.

