Hawaii to begin vaccine passports for travel between islands

Ige encouraged people to get vaccinated as everyone over 16 is now eligible across the state and the nation.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said the islands have had about 2.7 million travelers come through the state's “Safe Travels” program since its inception in October. The program requires travelers to get a negative COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before the final leg of travel to Hawaii. Some islands have required additional testing upon arrival, and those rules will remain for anyone who is not fully vaccinated.

About 35% of Hawaii residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.

People opposed to using vaccinations to travel or gain access to certain businesses largely focus on privacy and security issues. Questions about how personal information will be stored and concerns about inequality have been raised.

The ACLU in an article published in March said it does not oppose the idea but has some concerns around inequality.