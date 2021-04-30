Hawaii to keep mask mandates in place despite CDC guidance

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige says the state's mask mandate will remain in place for now.

Ige urged people to continue wearing masks despite the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about vaccinated people not having to wear masks in certain outdoor situations, Hawaii News Now reported Thursday.

“We believe that the basic mask mandate is still appropriate, and we won’t be making changes, or making significant changes, at this time,” Ige said.

Ige said said it would be difficult to determine who has been vaccinated when it comes to enforcement.

“We don’t want to get into the position of saying if you’re vaccinated you can do different things than those who are not vaccinated. It does create an enforcement nightmare. We wouldn’t be able to determine who is vaccinated and who’s not,” Ige said.

Some people at a beach park agreed.

“It’s great that he’s not going to change it because how can you tell if somebody’s vaccinated or not?” said Terry Kakazu. “For my own protection I’m gonna wear it anyway.”