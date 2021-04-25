Hawaii to launch program to buy 2018 eruption-damaged homes

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Property owners on the Big Island who were affected by the 2018 Kilauea volcanic eruption can apply to have Hawaii County buy back their land starting next week.

Hawaii County said the first phase of its Kilauea Disaster Recovery Voluntary Housing Buyout Program will address properties used as a primary residence during the eruption. The program will begin accepting applications on April 30.

“The 2018 eruption upended the lives of lower Puna residents, and many who lost a home are still needing help with finding secure, permanent housing. This federally funded program will help them get back on their feet and address an urgent need following the disaster while reducing risks from future eruption,” said Douglas Le, a disaster recovery officer.

The program is funded by $84 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants to purchase eruption-damaged land for up to $230,000.

The Hawaii County Council unanimously voted in March to provide funding for recovery projects. About $78 million will be used for the voluntary housing buyout program and another $1.6 million will go toward a program to help qualified residents who were displaced by the eruption find permanent housing. The remaining $4 million will cover administrative expenses.