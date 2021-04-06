 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawaii vacation rental occupancy rates outperform hotels
0 comments
AP

Hawaii vacation rental occupancy rates outperform hotels

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's vacation rental market has outperformed hotels in occupancy rates in every month since October.

Vacation rental owners across the state have said the higher demand was prompted by pandemic-related attitude shifts that prioritize space and seclusion for getaways, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday.

Other rental home operators have said that the pandemic-induced reduction in some hotel services, such as daily housekeeping, has decreased the service gap between homes and vacation rentals, the newspaper reported.

Matt Beall, the CEO of the full-service real estate brokerage Hawaii Life, said the company is enjoying its best year on record for vacation rentals.

The dramatic demand increase happened as some counties attempted to regulate the industry.

A public hearing organized by the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting on draft rules to regulate and register short-term rentals on Oahu is scheduled for Tuesday.

The hearing stems from an ordinance that required the city department to adopt rules to limit the number of vacation rentals outside of permitted areas, such as the resort destinations of Waikiki, Ko Olina and Turtle Bay.

The department said it expects to review comments from the public hearing and adopt a final draft before Aug. 1.

Longtime hotelier Jerry Gibson said regulating vacation rentals is important for state residents and to aid job recovery for hotel workers.

“Vacation rental occupancy was 7 percentage points higher than hotel occupancy in 2020,” Gibson said. “The current situation is impacting job recovery for hotels. It’s also affecting resident sentiment. The general public would rather have people in the tourism zones than in their neighborhood.”

Andreea Grigore, a co-founder of the Hawaii Legal Short-Term Rental Alliance, said every island has set reasonable limits for the legal vacation rental supply.

“Our goal is to work hand-in-hand with government officials to stop the proliferation of illegal vacation rentals and therefore contribute to the responsible management of tourism in Hawaii,” Grigore said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

IMF upgrades 2021 global growth forecast to 6%

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News