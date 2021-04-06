Hawaii vacation rental occupancy rates outperform hotels

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's vacation rental market has outperformed hotels in occupancy rates in every month since October.

Vacation rental owners across the state have said the higher demand was prompted by pandemic-related attitude shifts that prioritize space and seclusion for getaways, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday.

Other rental home operators have said that the pandemic-induced reduction in some hotel services, such as daily housekeeping, has decreased the service gap between homes and vacation rentals, the newspaper reported.

Matt Beall, the CEO of the full-service real estate brokerage Hawaii Life, said the company is enjoying its best year on record for vacation rentals.

The dramatic demand increase happened as some counties attempted to regulate the industry.

A public hearing organized by the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting on draft rules to regulate and register short-term rentals on Oahu is scheduled for Tuesday.