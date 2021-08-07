 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawaiian prosecutor appointed to appeals court judge vacancy
0 Comments
AP

Hawaiian prosecutor appointed to appeals court judge vacancy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Friday selected a Native Hawaiian prosecutor and former high school teacher for an appeals court judge vacancy after he initially appointed a white man who faced criticism over equitable racial and gender representation on the state’s highest courts.

The appointment of Sonja McCullen, a deputy Honolulu prosecuting attorney and former Waianae High School teacher, is subject to state Senate confirmation.

McCullen was among six nominees for the Intermediate Court of Appeals on a list submitted to Ige by the state Judicial Selection Commission.

Ige initially selected Daniel Gluck, the executive director of the Hawaii Ethics Commission, prompting the House Native Hawaiian Caucus to send Ige a letter saying there are “no native Hawaiian, Filipino, Pacific Islander, or African American judges at the Supreme Court or the ICA.”

Some critics said it’s been 30 years since a Native Hawaiian was appointed to the Intermediate Court of Appeals and 20 years since a Native Hawaiian was appointed to the state Supreme Court.

The Senate Committee on the Judiciary voted not to recommend the Senate consent to appointing Gluck.

Gluck attempted to withdraw his name from the confirmation process, but doing so would have created confusion over how the next appointment would be made. The Senate went ahead and voted not to consent to his appointment, which allowed the governor to make another appointment from the five remaining nominees.

McCullen has been a deputy prosecuting attorney for 11 years, most recently in the appellate division, Ige said in a news release announcing her appointment.

She was a social studies, Hawaiian studies and Hawaiian language teacher at Waianae High School from August 1994 to July 1999, according to the governor's office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid
National Politics

Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A group of unemployed Louisiana residents filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to stop accepting the federal pandemic benefits that gave jobless workers an extra $300-a-week boost and made some self-employed and gig workers eligible for the unemployment assistance.

+9
Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban
National Politics

Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic leaders on Sunday called on the Biden administration to immediately extend the nation's eviction moratorium, calling it a “moral imperative” to prevent Americans from being put out of their homes during a COVID-19 surge.

National Politics

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Ryan Crocker, former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan; Janis Shinwari, co-founder of No One Left Behind; Michael Mann, professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University; Kristina Dahl, senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News