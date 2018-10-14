Try 1 month for 99¢

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley is taking a cue from President Donald Trump and decrying what he describes as "mob behavior" by Democrats.

Hawley said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that Missouri voters are motivated by "mob behavior that we're seeing all over the country."

Trump and Senate Republicans are forecasting Democratic "mob rule" to amp up GOP voters before the midterms.

Republicans view Hawley's race against Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill as one of their best chances of flipping a Senate seat.

McCaskill is one of 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in states Trump won. The president won Missouri by 19 percentage points in 2016.

Hawley is campaigning on McCaskill's vote against the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

