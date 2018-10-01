JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley says Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been "falsely accused" and is calling for an investigation of how Democrats handled sexual assault allegations against him.
Hawley on Monday said Kavanaugh "looks like someone who's had his life ruined."
Hawley called for a special counsel to investigate Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein and others over the handling of Christine Blasey Ford's allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. Hawley asked Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill to join him in his call.
A spokeswoman for Feinstein did not immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Monday. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.
Hawley also says he has no reason to doubt Ford's sincerity but says there's no corroborating evidence to support her claims.