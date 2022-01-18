 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Head of Boston NAACP says she's running for state secretary

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 Massachusetts State Secretary

FILE — Boston NAACP Branch President Tanisha Sullivan faces reporters during a news conference, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Boston. Sullivan said Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, she is running for the Democratic nomination for Massachusetts secretary of the commonwealth. Sullivan said in a campaign video that she'll work to expand voting rights and make public records more accessible.

 Steven Senne - staff, AP

BOSTON (AP) — The president of the Boston branch of the NAACP said Tuesday that she is running for the Democratic nomination for Massachusetts secretary of the commonwealth.

Tanisha Sullivan said in a campaign video that she’ll seek to expand voting rights, make public records more accessible and work to reduce economic inequality.

Longtime Democratic Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin hasn’t said whether he plans to seek re-election to an eighth term in the fall. Galvin was first elected in 1994 and had more than $1.9 million in his campaign account as of the start of 2022.

“I’ll champion policies to protect, defend and expand voting rights here in Massachusetts and across the country. I’ll do more to open our government and help make it accountable to you by ensuring the accessibility and transparency of our public records,” she said in the video.

“And using the power of this office, I’ll promote economic prosperity, protect your investments from fraud, and tackle our economic inequality,” she added.

People are also reading…

Sullivan — a graduate of the University of Virginia who earned law and business degrees at Boston College — said she was inspired to jump into public service by the examples of her father, who spent nearly 40 years working in public schools, and her mother, a business owner who she said helped other small business owners.

As a young girl Sullivan recalled sitting in a hair salon owned by the president of the local NAACP and listening as women strategized on ways to address the issues facing the larger community.

“As an attorney in the private and public sectors, community service has always been at my core,” Sullivan said. “I’ve never shied away from tough issues.”

The secretary of the commonwealth's office oversees a number of areas including elections, public records, lobbyists, the federal census every 10 years, the state archives and historical commission.

Other statewide campaigns are ramping up.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has announced that he won't seek a third term in the fall. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito has also decided against running. Two Democrats — Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz — have already announced their candidacies.

Another possible Democratic candidate, Attorney General Maura Healey, hasn't yet said what her plans are but if she jumps in that would lead to an open race for attorney general.

Two Republicans — former state representative Geoff Diehl and Shiva Ayyadurai, who in 2020 lost a Republican nomination bid for the U.S. Senate — are also running for governor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was a closed-door huddle by an embattled President Joe Biden with his own party's senators, apparently for naught. An eyebrow-raising speech on the Senate floor by a recalcitrant Democrat. And a defiant news conference by the top House Republican.

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat angrily rejected U.S. allegations that Moscow was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine, as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday.

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.

Legal risks in sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers

Legal risks in sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers

The seditious conspiracy case against members and associates of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group marks the boldest attempt so far by the government to prosecute those who attacked the U.S. Capitol, but invoking the rarely used charge carries considerable risks.

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats' major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The failure of last week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings to resolve escalating tensions over Ukraine has put Russia, the United States and its European allies in uncharted post-Cold War territory, posing significant challenges for the main players to avoid an outright and potentially disastrous confrontation.

Ex-hedge fund CEO enters topsy-turvy Senate GOP primary race

Ex-hedge fund CEO enters topsy-turvy Senate GOP primary race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After several months of positioning himself to run, ex-hedge fund CEO David McCormick is entering Pennsylvania's campaign for U.S. Senate, bringing a glittering resume and high-level connections across government, finance and politics to a topsy-turvy GOP primary field in one of the nation's premier contests.

Watch Now: Related Video

Insane base jumpers leap blind from cloudy cliff in Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News