Head of North Carolina alcohol board resigns, cites stress

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The chairman of the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission has resigned from the board, citing anxiety over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the agency’s recent challenges with liquor distribution.

A.D. “Zander” Guy submitted his resignation on Friday to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who appointed him to the chairmanship in early 2017.

Guy, who also previously served as chairman when Democrat Beverly Perdue was governor, said in a phone interview Monday that recent events led he and his wife to reassess his service.

The former mayor of Surf City said he'll be 73 next month and that two friends and an uncle with COVID-19 had died in the last 90 days. Guy also said liquor supply troubles, including the rollout of a new electronic inventory and ordering software program by the ABC system's warehouse operations contractor, had led to added stress.

“When you can’t sleep at night and you're worrying about things that you can't control, it's time to readjust," Guy told The Associated Press, adding later: “I'm done.”

Cooper's office on Monday thanked Guy for his service on the commission. Guy's three-sentence resignation letter, provided by the governor's office, didn't go into specifics.