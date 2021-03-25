Health centers receive $77.5 million to care for underserved

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Twenty community health centers in Mississippi will receive around $77.5 million in April to support COVID-19 vaccination and other services for vulnerable populations, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday.

Community health centers receive federal funding to serve communities designated as medically underserved areas, with fees adjusted based on ability to pay. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs has said that they have been integral in getting the state's Black residents vaccinated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Health centers serve one in five people living in rural communities, and one in 11 people nationwide, according to data provided by the U.S. government. More than 91% of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, and nearly 63% are racial or ethnic minorities.

In addition to coronavirus vaccinations and testing, health centers will be able to use the federal funds to deliver preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for the virus and for infrastructure upgrades.