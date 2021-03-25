Health concerns block some Texans from testifying on voting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As Texas legislators gather in person Friday to consider sweeping changes to who in the nation's second-largest state can cast a ballot and how, some voters say the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is forcing them to choose between their health and their right to be heard by their government.

So they are staying away from the Capitol.

Proposed legislation before the state Senate and House is part of Republicans’ nationwide campaign to restrict voting and impose new limits on mail-in voting, grant more power to partisan poll watchers and include a doctor's note requirement for people with disabilities who want to vote by mail for a full year in Texas, which already has some of the strictest voting laws in the U.S.

Amy Litzinger, of Austin, is among Texans who say the health conditions that are directly affected by a Senate bill requiring a doctor's note to vote absentee for a year are the same that will prevent them from testifying in person. In Texas, people are not allowed to testify virtually before the state Senate, and people can only testify via video by invitation in House hearings.