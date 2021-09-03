Health official: New Mexico children need more virus testing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More children in New Mexico are contracting COVID-19, and low testing rates in schools mean fewer cases are counted.

This week health and education officials called for more testing of children. Some promised more testing options in the coming weeks.

School-aged children in the state are tested for COVID-19 at half the rate of adults. Fewer participate in routine testing. Around one in ten school-aged kids test positive for the virus when they are tested, double the rate of adults.

Some schools have shut down temporarily this semester because of infections.

“In order to be confident that we’re really knowing what’s going on in schools we do need more testing,” said David Scrace, who heads New Mexico’s health and human services departments, on Wednesday.

Education officials have aspired for schools to test 25% of unvaccinated students each week.

Virtually no district is anywhere close to that, according to data released by the New Mexico Public Education Department data from the spring semester through the end of last month.