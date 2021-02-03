Health officials worry that people will reject vaccinations

Hispanics, who make up roughly one-third of the population, accounted for 10% of doses administered, and Black residents, who make up roughly one-eighth of the population, accounted for 4% of dosesgiven so far.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, the district's chief health officer, said as more vaccines become available, his staff wants to work with community groups to target vaccination opportunities for residents in heavily affected areas.

To guide its outreach efforts, Immunize Nevada's has relied on data from a University of Nevada, Reno study that found 35% of the state's general population was unlikely to be vaccinated, including 58% of Black residents surveyed who said they were “not at all likely” or “not too likely” to take the shots. Nevada is not among the 23 states that release vaccination data broken down by race or ethnic group.

Still, Parker said she's encouraged by early indicators such as the number of seniors in the Reno-Sparks area who have filled out forms to get on vaccination waiting lists. About 30,000 people have applied in Washoe County to be put on the list, including people who are 65 through 69 but not yet eligible, said county health district spokesman Scott Oxarart.