Hearing on Jan. 6 violence exposes stark partisan divisions

“I find it hard to believe the revisionist history that's being offered by my colleagues on the other side," Rep. Stephen Lynch, a Massachusetts Democrat, proclaimed in exasperation. Other Democrats made similar accusations, with Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland urging his Republican colleagues to stop with the “evasions” and “distractions.”

The violence of that day is well-established, particularly after an impeachment trial that focused on the clashes between rioters and police that left officers beaten and bloodied, including one who was crushed between a door and another shocked with a stun gun before he had a heart attack. Some of the insurrectionists threatened to hang then-Vice President Mike Pence and menacingly called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an apparent effort to find her.

But Republican lawmakers on the committee sought to refocus the hearing's attention away from those facts, repeatedly equating the insurrection with violence in American cities last summer that arose from racial justice protests that they said Democrats had failed to forcefully condemn. Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona played video footage of violence outside the federal courthouse while Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia said that while “there were some rioters" on Jan. 6, it was a “bald-faced lie” to call it an insurrection.