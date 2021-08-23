Hearings in election 'investigation' to begin, senator says

Corman maintains the Senate's aim is not to turn Trump's defeat into victory, but to "getting to the bottom of everything that went on.”

“We as the oversight body of elections have to ensure that people feel confident that elections were done fairly," Corman said on the radio program. “I don’t think, I know they don’t feel confident in that now, and we need to provide that stability moving forward and if our work leads to someone else taking that work into a court of law, and changing those results, then so be it.”

In recent days and months, Trump allies have held up Corman as an obstacle, even drawing Trump's wrath on Twitter in June, saying Corman “is fighting as though he were a Radical Left Democrat.” Democrats, meanwhile, say Corman is too cowardly to stand up to right-wing conspiracy theories about the election.

One question Corman's office has been unable to answer is how to pay for an Arizona-style audit without private donations.

Senate GOP officials are concerned about the legality of funding the undertaking with private money, Corman's office said.