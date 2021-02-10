‘Heartbeat’ abortion ban bill introduced in Idaho Senate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of Idaho lawmakers on Wednesday introduced legislation that would outlaw an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The Senate State Affairs Committee cleared the way for a hearing on the bill with 7-2 vote with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed that would require doctors before performing abortions to try to detect fetal heartbeats.

If fetal heartbeats are detected, abortions would be prohibited unless a woman’s life is in danger or if the pregnancy is due to rape or incest. A fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

Similar bills have passed in about a dozen other states but are tied up in courts. Abortion rights advocates and opponents are waiting to see if the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in and rules whether any of the stricter bans are constitutional. Former President Donald Trump named three conservative justices who abortion opponents believe could help their cause.