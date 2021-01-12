Heavy police presence at Texas Capitol as lawmakers return

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — More than 100 Texas troopers in riot gear stood outside the state Capitol, wearing tactical vests and face shields. Dozens more patrolled the hallways, some carrying zip-tie handcuffs. Beyond the front gates, a small group of armed demonstrators paced on the sidewalk.

The start Tuesday of a new legislative session in Texas was guarded by an extraordinary show of state police and National Guard members, following the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week and new FBI warnings of armed protests nationwide ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

But the heavy security went unmentioned by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and lawmakers during a largely ceremonial gaveling in of a new session, resulting in a scene of striking contrast, as warm speeches in the House and Senate carried on with troopers on alert for unrest just outside the chamber doors.

No incidents were reported and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers greatly outnumbered what turned out to be a small number of protesters outside and visitors inside the Capitol, where officials required rapid COVID-19 tests for entry as cases surge statewide.