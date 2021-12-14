 Skip to main content
AP

Heineman says he won't run for Nebraska governor in 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman said Tuesday that he won't run for his old office next year, shutting the door on a possible candidacy that would have brought another well-known figure into the gubernatorial race.

Heineman, a Republican and the state's longest-serving governor, announced his decision in a message to friends that he later tweeted. Heineman had said he was seriously looking at another run for governor and planned to announce soon whether he would jump into the race.

“I loved being governor of our great state,” Heineman said in the message. “As I listened to Nebraskans the past few months, I appreciated the strong support and encouragement they offered me to run again. I was very close to saying, ‘Yes,’ but my family is very important to me, now more than ever."

Heineman would have joined a competitive GOP primary field that includes University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, of Columbus; Falls City business executive Charles Herbster; state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, of Omaha; former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, of Omaha; Breland Ridenour, an Omaha information technology manager; and Michael Connely, a Lincoln educational adviser.

Heineman said he intends to remain politically active, signaling that he might endorse another candidate in the race. He said he wants the current candidates to speak to issues he heard while meeting with Nebraskans: tax cuts, education and broadband service. He also used his announcement to give a shout-out to the University of Nebraska's volleyball team, which made it to the NCAA Final Four this week.

Heineman, of Fremont, said he plans to spend time with his 98-year-old mother, who lives in a nearby assisted living facility, and with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, who also live in town.

Heineman served as governor from 2005 to 2015.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sixth Covid-19 wave, fueled by Omicron, to hit France in January

