Heinrich: Gridlock forces change to Senate's filibuster rule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Sen. Martin Heinrich says the Senate should make major changes to its filibuster rule though the New Mexico Democrat acknowledges that would allow Republicans in the future to approve policy changes he opposes.

Heinrich said during a town hall Monday in Albuquerque that Senate rules should be changed to make it easier to pass most bills because partisan gridlock has blocked legislation, making it difficult for many Americans to discern between the parties, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

“As much as I know that, at some point, (Republicans) are going to do things that I absolutely disagree with, on climate, on choice, on really important stuff,” Heinrich said, “it is just as important to begin to have the feedback with the American people to tell the difference between the two parties. Elections will have consequences.”

With the Senate currently split 50-50, Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote gives Democrats control of the chamber.

However, Republicans can block most bills because of a rule requiring 60 senators to vote to end debate on most matters.

Ways to change the filibuster rule include requiring senators to be physically present on the Senate floor and personally speak in order to block a vote, Heinrich said.

