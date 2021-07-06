 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heinrich: Gridlock forces change to Senate's filibuster rule
0 Comments
AP

Heinrich: Gridlock forces change to Senate's filibuster rule

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Sen. Martin Heinrich says the Senate should make major changes to its filibuster rule though the New Mexico Democrat acknowledges that would allow Republicans in the future to approve policy changes he opposes.

Heinrich said during a town hall Monday in Albuquerque that Senate rules should be changed to make it easier to pass most bills because partisan gridlock has blocked legislation, making it difficult for many Americans to discern between the parties, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

“As much as I know that, at some point, (Republicans) are going to do things that I absolutely disagree with, on climate, on choice, on really important stuff,” Heinrich said, “it is just as important to begin to have the feedback with the American people to tell the difference between the two parties. Elections will have consequences.”

With the Senate currently split 50-50, Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote gives Democrats control of the chamber.

However, Republicans can block most bills because of a rule requiring 60 senators to vote to end debate on most matters.

Ways to change the filibuster rule include requiring senators to be physically present on the Senate floor and personally speak in order to block a vote, Heinrich said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This sand castle is now the Guinness World Record holder for tallest ever built

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP donor pays $1M to deploy South Dakota national guard
National Politics

GOP donor pays $1M to deploy South Dakota national guard

  • Updated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a story June 30, 2021, about a billionaire Republican donor who is paying $1 million to help defray the cost of deploying the South Dakota National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the spokesman for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. The spokesman is Ian Fury, not Ian Fry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News