BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is sharpening her attacks on Republican Kevin Cramer on the tariffs issue.
A Heitkamp ad launched Friday blames Cramer for not opposing tariffs that Heitkamp says are badly damaging North Dakota farmers.
The ad features farmer and former Democratic Rep. Charles Linderman of Carrington standing in a soybean field and telling Cramer the "trade war is costing my family a lot of money."
The three-term congressman is facing Heitkamp in a Senate race expected to be one of the nation's toughest. Cramer has backed President Donald Trump's trade policies.
Cramer has said he believes trade disparities have harmed American farmers for decades.
Heitkamp's campaign says the six-figure ad buy will run on television, radio and the internet over the next several weeks.