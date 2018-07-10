Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says she raised more than $1.9 million in the second quarter for her re-election bid.

Heitkamp's campaign released partial figures on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Election Commission's July 15 deadline. Heitkamp's campaign says the first-term Democrat had $5.2 million cash on hand.

Heitkamp is facing Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer in a race seen as critical for control of the closely divided Senate.

Cramer spokesman Tim Rasmussen says the campaign will disclose fundraising numbers later this week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments