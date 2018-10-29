Try 1 month for 99¢

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is spreading nearly $2.7 million of her campaign cash to the North Dakota Democratic Party to help candidates in statewide races.

State filings show Heitkamp's contribution last week came just days after she herself hauled in about $12.4 million in the first half of October. The flood of cash to Heitkamp came during the period in which she voted against Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.

Heitkamp's party recently sent about $450,000 to four candidates trying to unseat Republican incumbents.

The GOP holds every statewide office in North Dakota except for Heitkamp's Senate seat.

