Helena hospital critical care at capacity amid virus surge

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Critical care resources are at maximum capacity at St. Peter's Health hospital in Helena amid a surge in COVID-19 patients, pushing the hospital to implement crisis standards of care, hospital officials said Thursday.

Crisis standards of care are implemented when the hospital resources are not sufficient to provide full care to all patients in the facility.

St. Peter's Health chief medical officer Dr. Shelly Harkins said the constraints in the hospital are worse than what was seen earlier in the pandemic.

“For the first time in my career, we are at the point where not every patient in need will get the care that we might wish we could give,” Harkins said. “By almost every single measure we are in a far worse position than we ever were in the winter of 2020, during our first surge.”

The hospital’s intensive care unit, advanced medical unit and morgue are full. A freezer truck in the parking lot of the hospital will be used because the morgue remains full.

Crisis standards of care can impact everyone, not just COVID-19 patients, Harkins said.