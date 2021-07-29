Helena says Tenmile Creek more contaminated than EPA found

The agency recorded arsenic levels at about 0.15 milligrams per liter of water. Iron was at 0.48 milligrams per liter. Zinc was measured at 0.3 milligrams per liter. City staff recorded 31.2 milligrams of arsenic per liter of water and nearly 23 milligrams of zinc per liter of water at the site of the spill.

Discrepancies could be attributed to the location of sampling, though Harlow-Schalk said that sampling occurred in roughly the same place.

Still, Nguyen said Wednesday there is no concern.

An EPA crew has since built a settling pond below the mine entrance that will help remove the sediment before the water flows into Ten Mile Creek. A 40-foot spillway from the mine’s entrance was also built. The blockage at the entrance of the mine has been removed and the slope of earth above the entrance was re-groomed to prevent future collapses.

More than 100,000 gallons of contaminated mine runoff and acidic sludge that built up behind the section of mine that collapsed in 2016 was siphoned out and trucked away.

Helena Public Works Director Ryan Leland said the city had not been contacted about work the EPA was doing in the area, nor did the city receive notice of the spill.