Heller appears at GOP events while weighing run for governor

Mandy Simons, a member of the Elko City Council who attended the June 12 Lincoln Day Dinner, said Heller spoke along with the other GOP candidates but Heller told the crowd he hadn’t decided yet whether to run.

“Heller said he’s exploring the possibility of running for governor,” she said.

Lee Hoffman, the chairman of the Elko Republican Party, confirmed the senator appeared with the candidates for governor but declined to comment further on the senator’s remarks or how he was received.

Heller also spoke at a June 19 Lincoln Day Dinner in Fallon, where several announced gubernatorial candidates also spoke. According to Churchill County Republican Party Chair Gary Smith, Heller was invited to speak to the event of about 100 people as a former senator and honored guest.

“He’s a friend of all ours here,” Smith said. “He did not discuss running for governor. He just gave us a nice short talk.”

Lincoln Day Dinners are a staple of local Republican parties across the country, an annual occasion to raise funds for their operations while giving politicians a chance to mix with rank-and-file members.