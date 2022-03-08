 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Heller, Lee among Republicans to enter Nevada governor race

  • Updated
  • 0

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller was among Republicans making their campaigns for governor official on Tuesday.

The former U.S. congressman and Nevada secretary of state also spoke with backers at a pro-law enforcement rally before filing his candidacy papers at the state elections office in Carson City, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Heller said he intends “to right the wrongs that I am seeing in society today, especially here in Nevada.” He was joined by his wife, Lynne.

The race for the GOP nomination faces a crowded field ahead of the Republican Party primary on June 14.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported that Las Vegas real estate investor Barak Zilberberg, Army veteran and former Elko-area mine employee Gary Evertsen, and Tom Heck, an Air Force veteran who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2016 and 2018, filed their candidacies.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee filed his candidate documents at the Secretary of State office in his town, the Gazette Journal said.

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, investor Guy Nohra and Gardnerville surgeon Fred Simon also are expected to enter the race.

Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak filed his paperwork Monday in Las Vegas to run for a second term.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

