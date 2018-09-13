LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller said Wednesday he's willing to bet $100 that the Senate will confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by the end of the month. But if there's any delay, he's confident the nominee will be confirmed before November's midterm elections.
Heller, who made the comments on "Nevada Newsmakers ," is in a tough re-election battle this year and is the only Republican senator running for another term in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016.
The senator has portrayed himself to conservatives as the only thing standing in the way of Democrats taking the Senate and picking the next Supreme Court justice, and has said he has "no reservations" about confirming the judge.
Democrats, including his opponent U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, have argued Kavanaugh will tilt the high court to the right and open the way for rulings that could undermine health care or reverse or weaken the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a nationwide right for women to have abortions.
Abortion-rights groups have stepped up pressure on Heller over the confirmation vote. NARAL Pro-Choice America announced Wednesday it made a five-figure campaign ad buy in Nevada targeting Heller over the issue.
Rosen has said Heller's support for Kavanaugh shows he's a "loyal rubber stamp" for President Donald Trump.