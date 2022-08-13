 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Here's how government documents are classified to keep sensitive information safe

  • 0

Donald Trump is under federal investigation for mishandling classified documents. Aquir

Documents sought by the U.S. Justice Department from former President Donald Trump may contain material related to what The New York Times described as “some of the most highly classified programs run by the United States.” The Washington Post reported that “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought” during a search of Trump’s Florida home on Aug. 8, 2022.

People are also reading…

Classified information is the kind of material that the U.S. government or an agency deems sensitive enough to national security that access to it must be controlled and restricted.

There are several degrees of classification. Documents related to nuclear weapons will have different classification levels depending on the sensitivity of the information contained. Documents containing information related to nuclear weapons design or their location would be highly classified. Other information may still be highly classified but deemed not as sensitive. For example, in 2010 President Barack Obama declassified the number of nuclear weapons in the U.S. stockpile.

In general, classified documents must be handled in a way that protects the integrity and confidentiality of the information they contain. This includes securing documents in a safe or other authorized storage container when the documents are not being used by staff. If staff needs to move them from one place to another, they must follow security protocols to do so.

Though classified information can be taken off the premises in the course of official duties, taking classified documents home is prohibited by executive order.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump at White House in 2020. Saul Loeb /AFP via Getty Images

Clearance and classification

Before coming to academia, I worked for many years as an analyst at both the State Department and the Department of Defense.

I held a top-secret clearance, frequently worked with classified information and participated in classified meetings. For example, I dealt with information related to weapons of mass destruction and their proliferation.

Handling written classified information is generally straightforward. Documents are marked indicating classification levels.

Tens of thousands of people working for the U.S. government both directly and as contractors have security clearances allowing access to classified information. Many people with security clearances never handle classified material but need to be cleared so they can be present when classified information is discussed.

But not all of classified details describe covert operations or identities of spies. Many are rather mundane. A former colleague of mine who was a retired CIA analyst used to tell his students he would never knowingly, but almost certainly would inadvertently, share a tidbit of classified information in the classroom. It is difficult to remember many “smaller” details that are sensitive.

Dealing with large amounts of classified information over a career increases the possibility of accidentally sharing a small nugget. Sharing classified information knowingly, or revealing information one should know is sensitive, is a different matter.

Here’s how the system of classification works.

Classification levels and content

The U.S. government uses three levels of classification to designate how sensitive certain information is: confidential, secret and top secret.

The lowest level, confidential, designates information whose release could damage U.S. national security. The designation “secret” refers to information whose disclosure could cause “serious” damage to U.S. national security. The designation “top secret” means disclosure of the document could cause “exceptionally grave” damage to national security.

At the top-secret level, some information is “compartmented.” That means only certain people who have a top-secret security clearance may view it to reduce the risk of any revelations. Just because someone has a clearance at a level that matches a document doesn’t mean the person has a need to access it.

This is often used for the most highly sensitive information, such as that pertaining to sources and methods – that is, how and from where intelligence is collected.

Several other designations indicate restricted access within the top-secret and secret designations. The Critical Nuclear Weapon Design Information is a designation given to classified material related to the design and operation of nuclear weapons. This designation would be in addition to a secret or top-secret designation, but is not a level of classification. For example, a person with a top-secret clearance working on counterinsurgency issues would not have Critical Nuclear Weapon Design Information access.

It is common for written documents to contain information that is classified at different levels, and some information that isn’t even classified. Individual paragraphs are marked to indicate the level of classification. For example, a document’s title might be preceded with the marker “U,” indicating the title and existence of the document are unclassified.

Within a document, paragraphs might carry the markers “S” for secret, “C” for confidential or “TS” for top secret. The highest classification of any portion of the document determines its overall classification. This approach allows for the easy identification and removal of classified portions of a document so that less sensitive sections can be shared in unclassified settings.

A sitting president can access any classified material.

Who decides?

Executive Order 13256, issued by Obama, spells out who specifically may classify information.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland after making a public statement about the search of Donald Trump’s home. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Authority to take certain information – say, the existence of a weapons program – and classify it top secret is given only to specific individuals, including the president and vice president and certain agency heads.

Procedures for declassification of materials are complicated. However, the president has ultimate declassification authority and may declassify anything at any time, subject to certain provisions of the Atomic Energy Act.

Deciding what information is classified is subjective. Some things clearly need to be kept secret, like the identity of covert operatives or battle plans. Other issues are not so obvious. Should the mere fact that the secretary of state had a conversation with a counterpart be classified? Different agencies disagree about questions like this all the time.

Mishandling classified information, especially if it is accidental, is usually handled as an administrative matter. However, more serious violations can incur criminal charges and penalties. Federal law (18 U.S. Code § 1924) states that anyone who “knowingly removes such documents or materials without authority and with the intent to retain such documents or materials at an unauthorized location shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for not more than five years, or both.”

___

This story is an updated version of an article that was originally published on May 16, 2017.

Jeffrey Fields does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

___

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Trump pleads the Fifth, everything you need to know about the Brittney Griner trial, and more of the week's top news

Donald Trump wouldn't answer questions under oath in the long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, and WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession. Get that and more of the week's top news here.

Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
National
breaking

Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation

  • By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Donald Trump says he invoked the Fifth Amendment and wouldn't answer questions under oath in the N.Y. civil investigation into his business dealings.

Griner sentenced to 9 years in prison by Russian judge
National
breaking

Griner sentenced to 9 years in prison by Russian judge

  • By JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A judge in Russia has sentenced American basketball player Brittney Griner on drug charges to nine years in prison.

29 most anticipated board games of GenCon 2022
Entertainment
spotlight

29 most anticipated board games of GenCon 2022

  • Jason Dean
  • Updated
  • 0

GenCon, the premiere conventions for board game enthusiasts begins this weekend, with some of the hottest new games being show. Which are peop…

Notable Deaths in 2022
Television

Notable Deaths in 2022

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A look at the entertainers, athletes, leaders and other notable people we've lost this year.

Update: Griner apologizes in closing arguments; Russian prosecutors seek 9 1/2-year sentence
National
breaking

Update: Griner apologizes in closing arguments; Russian prosecutors seek 9 1/2-year sentence

  • By JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Russian prosecutors have asked a court to sentence American basketball star Brittney Griner to 9 1/2 years in prison. Coverage of closing arguments here.

Python hunt! 800 compete to remove Florida's invasive snakes
National
spotlight

Python hunt! 800 compete to remove Florida's invasive snakes

  • The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

"This is significant because every python removed is one less invasive species preying on our native birds, mammals and reptiles," said Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis.

David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies at 89
National
breaking

David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies at 89

  • By HILLEL ITALIE, AP National Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

David McCullough, the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian who wrote lovingly crafted narratives about subjects from John Adams to the Brooklyn Bridge, has died.

Cracker Barrel sparks uproar with 'woke,' plant-based sausage option
National
spotlight

Cracker Barrel sparks uproar with 'woke,' plant-based sausage option

  • By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
  • Updated
  • 0

Many Cracker Barrel customers are mad about the option of a meat alternative. Several called it a "woke" addition to the menu.

Update: Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
National
breaking

Update: Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

  • By RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Travis McMichael, the white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, was sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime.

Roger E. Mosley, 'Magnum, P.I.' star, dies at 83 after car crash
Television
spotlight

Roger E. Mosley, 'Magnum, P.I.' star, dies at 83 after car crash

  • By Chuck Johnston and Nouran Salahieh, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

He was best known for his role as helicopter pilot Theodore "TC" Calvin on the 1980s hit show "Magnum, P.I.," starring alongside Tom Selleck.

US to declare monkeypox a public health emergency
Health, Medicine and Fitness
breaking

US to declare monkeypox a public health emergency

  • By ZEKE MILLER, MIKE STOBBE and MICHAEL BALSAMO
  • Updated
  • 0

The U.S. will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 6,600 Americans, according to AP sources

Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
National
alert

Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid

  • By DYLAN LOVAN, Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The U.S. Justice Department has charged four Louisville police officers involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid with civil rights violations.

Photos: The scene outside Mar-a-Lago after FBI searches Trump's Florida estate
National

Photos: The scene outside Mar-a-Lago after FBI searches Trump's Florida estate

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Supporters of the former president gathered outside Mar-a-Lago on Monday after Trump said the FBI searched his Florida home.

Actress Anne Heche has 'long recovery ahead' after car crash
Entertainment
spotlight

Actress Anne Heche has 'long recovery ahead' after car crash

  • By Chloe Melas and Cheri Mossburg, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran off the road and collided with a residence, authorities said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump says FBI searched estate in major escalation of probe

Trump says FBI searched estate in major escalation of probe

The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. That's according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Trump says agents opened up a safe at his home and describes their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The FBI and Justice Department have not confirmed the search. It marks a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

Beto O'Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive

Beto O'Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive

Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease in which the Uvalde elementary school gunman obtained an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke lashing out at the person during a town hall in rural Mineral Wells had drawn millions of views on social media. It's the latest instance in which O'Rourke has gotten attention over his calls for stricter gun laws following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. O'Rourke has called for raising the legal age to purchase such rifles from 18 to 21 years old during his campaign against two-term incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Donald Trump says he invoked the Fifth Amendment and wouldn’t answer questions under oath in the long-running New York civil investigation into his business dealings. Trump arrived at New York Attorney General Letitia James’ offices Wednesday morning, but sent out a statement more than an hour later saying he declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.” Anything he said during the deposition could have been used against him in a criminal case, if one ensues. While James’ investigation is civil in nature, the Manhattan district attorney is running a parallel criminal probe.

Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts

Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts

Ukraine says that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in a deadly string of explosions at an air base in Crimea that appeared to be the result of a Ukrainian attack. That would represent a significant escalation in the war. Russia denied any aircraft were damaged in Tuesday’s blasts — or that any attack took place. Ukrainian officials have stopped short of claiming responsibility for the explosions at the Saki air base. Satellite photos taken Wednesday showed damaged warplanes. In Ukraine’s east, where fighting has raged for eight years, a Russian attack on Bakhmut in the Donetsk region killed seven, wounded six and damaged stores, homes and apartment buildings, setting off fires

Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota

Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota won a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race against a centrist challenger who questioned Omar's support for the “defund the police” movement. Another progressive, Becca Balint, won the Democratic House primary in Vermont, positioning her to become the first woman representing the state in Congress. And in Minnesota, Republican Brad Finstad was headed to Congress to serve the remaining months of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term. A key race also unfolded in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind’s retirement after 26 years in office opens up a seat in a district that has been trending Republican.

Trump calls for 'immediate' release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Trump calls for 'immediate' release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Former President Donald Trump is calling for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate. In messages posted late Thursday on his Truth Social platform, Trump writes, “Release the documents now!” The Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant earlier Thursday, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the “substantial public interest in this matter." Garland said he had personally approved the search warrant, which was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this year.

Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina

Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina

President Joe Biden has arrived in South Carolina to begin what's expected to be at least a seven-day vacation with members of his family. The Bidens will be in Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort, through Tuesday, according to Federal Aviation Administration advisories. The White House did not respond to requests to provide details on Biden’s vacation schedule, activities or when he planned to return to Washington. While Biden is in South Carolina, the House is set to vote to approve a bill full of his priorities, including the most substantial investment in history to fight climate change, some $369 billion over the decade.

Did Trump break the law? FBI search raises fresh questions

Did Trump break the law? FBI search raises fresh questions

Whether an FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence is a prelude to criminal charges is unknown — especially unclear since other investigations into mishandling of classified information have ended without prosecution or in misdemeanor plea deals. The search focuses new attention on the thicket of statutes that govern the handling of government records. Much remains uncertain about Monday’s search, including what precisely the FBI was looking for and why it acted when it did. The Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of classified material in 15 boxes of White House records that the National Archives and Records Administration recovered from Mar-A-Lago earlier this year.

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema received a $1 million surge of campaign cash over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose interests she has staunchly defended in Congress. That's according to an Associated Press review of campaign finance disclosures. The revelation comes after the Arizona Democrat single-handedly thwarted her party's long-standing goal of raising taxes on such investors. Sinema says the contributions did not influence her thinking on the matter. But many in her party see Sinema's defense of the favorable tax treatment received by such investors as indefensible.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "Bullet Train"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News