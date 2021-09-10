Here's what the California Legislature did this year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are expected to work late into the evening on Friday as they finish their work for the 2021 legislative session just four days before voting concludes in a statewide recall election targeting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Whatever the outcome of the recall election, Newsom will likely still have the final say on the hundreds of bills the Legislature put on his desk in the past two weeks. Even if Newsom were to lose the election, by the time his successor took office the deadline for signing or vetoing legislation will have passed.

Bills that have passed must be reviewed by the governor before becoming law, unless otherwise noted. Here's a look at what passed — and what failed — in the California Legislature this year.

HOUSING