Hickman wins special election to fill Maine Senate seat

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democrat Craig Hickman on Tuesday won the special election to fill the Maine state Senate seat left vacant when Shenna Bellows became secretary of state.
Hickman, a farmer from Winthrop, won the Senate District 14 race with about 62% of the vote, defeating Republican William Guerrette, a small business owner from Pittston, according to unofficial party figures.
Control of the 35-member Senate didn't hinge upon the outcome of the race. Going into the election, Democrats held 21 seats to 13 for the GOP.
Senate District 14 includes the municipalities of Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner and Winthrop.
