 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickman wins special election to fill Maine Senate seat
View Comments
AP

Hickman wins special election to fill Maine Senate seat

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democrat Craig Hickman on Tuesday won the special election to fill the Maine state Senate seat left vacant when Shenna Bellows became secretary of state.

Hickman, a farmer from Winthrop, won the Senate District 14 race with about 62% of the vote, defeating Republican William Guerrette, a small business owner from Pittston, according to unofficial party figures.

Control of the 35-member Senate didn't hinge upon the outcome of the race. Going into the election, Democrats held 21 seats to 13 for the GOP.

Senate District 14 includes the municipalities of Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner and Winthrop.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
National Politics

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and he pushed states to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News