High court declines to hear Indiana vote-by-mail limits case

Plaintiffs in the case argued that Indiana’s age restriction for absentee voters infringes upon the constitutional right to participate in the polls. It is one of 11 state restrictions that define who can and can’t vote by mail.

Indiana's election commission waived those requirements during last year’s primary elections because it recognized that the pandemic hindered safety at the voting booth. Plaintiffs tried to get a federal judge to require the commission to extend that allowance to November, but the judge declined.

Indiana Vote By Mail, a nonprofit and one of 13 plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said Tuesday that the plaintiffs were “gravely disappointed” by the high court's decision.

“Indiana’s response to our petition provided no justification for Indiana’s arbitrary age-based excuse for receiving an absentee ballot,” the nonprofit said in a statement. “Nor are the State of Indiana or Indiana voters served in any way by applying this age-based test to voters who wish to vote at home.”

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita tweeted his support for the high court's decision, saying it “rightly allowed Indiana to limit the privilege of mail-in absentee ballots to Hoosiers 65 and older (among other categories of voters).”

“States have the authority to set their own election policies so long as they are constitutional," he wrote.

