High court mulls police power to enter homes without warrant

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday weighed when police can enter homes without a warrant, with the justices making up scenarios involving elderly neighbors, a cat in a tree, a mask-less social gathering and even a Van Gogh painting to help them resolve the case.

While some of the examples were lighthearted, the case concerned a man whose wife was worried that he might kill himself. Police entered his Rhode Island home without a warrant and seized two handguns. The man said a ruling against him would give police a blank check to enter homes without a warrant if they were performing a “community caretaking” function.

During the arguments, it seemed clear both liberal and conservative justices believe police should be able to enter a home in limited circumstances, though they worried about how to ensure police aren't given too much leeway. Using hypothetical scenarios is one way the justices test the boundaries of various legal theories, and they came up with many Wednesday.

Chief Justice John Roberts asked whether police officers could enter the home of an elderly woman if they were told she was never late but missed a dinner date with neighbors and wasn't answering her phone.