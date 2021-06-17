High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute

Republicans turned up pressure on Kentucky's Democratic governor Thursday to renew a contract with a Baptist-affiliated children's agency, reacting to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling they say should settle the dispute between religious beliefs and gay rights.

Gov. Andy Beshear was noncommittal about the future contract status of Sunrise Children’s Services, which has balked at a nondiscrimination clause it says would compel it to sanction same-sex adoption. Pressed by reporters, Beshear acknowledged that “at least some of the initial language" in the high court's ruling “suggests” it might settle the Kentucky dispute.

"If the Supreme Court says this accommodation has to be offered to Sunrise, it will be offered to them,” Beshear, a former attorney general, said at a news conference.

Sunrise’s attorney, John Sheller, said the high court ruling “applies fully” to the Kentucky dispute. If Kentucky “fails to follow it, it will invite litigation which the governor is sure to lose,” he said.

“The facts and law are virtually identical and legally indistinguishable,” Sheller said in an email.