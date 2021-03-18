 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High-profile projects on state's tentative highway lineup
View Comments
AP

High-profile projects on state's tentative highway lineup

{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX (AP) — The latest update to Arizona's highway construction program is up for public comment, with a lineup that includes high-profile projects involving several major routes.

The Arizona Department of Transportation on Thursday began a public comment period on the 2022-2026 tentative five-year construction program.

Major projects included in the tentative program include adding lanes to Interstate 17 between Anthem Way on the far northern outskirts of metro Phoenix and Sunset Point and replacing Interstate 10 bridges over the Gila River south of metro Phoenix.

Construction of the $328 million I-17 lanes project is scheduled to begin in 2022, and the $83 million bridge project is scheduled to get underway in 2023.

Two construction projects involve U.S. 93, the principal route between Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Constructing the first phase of a new interchange between U.S. 93 and Interstate 40 in west Kingman is scheduled to start by 2024, while a project to widen 4 miles (6 kilometers) of U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg is scheduled for 2022.

The Kingman project's cost is put at $70 million, while the Wickenburg project is estimated at $41 million.

The department plans four public hearings on the five-year program between now and when the State Transportation Board considers the plan June 18.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: COVID-19 and the Sterling basketball team's "unfinished business"

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos
National Politics

Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, on Wednesday posted the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies she alleges shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

+9
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
National Politics

Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it’s under control and saying he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News