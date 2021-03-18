High-profile projects on state's tentative highway lineup

PHOENIX (AP) — The latest update to Arizona's highway construction program is up for public comment, with a lineup that includes high-profile projects involving several major routes.

The Arizona Department of Transportation on Thursday began a public comment period on the 2022-2026 tentative five-year construction program.

Major projects included in the tentative program include adding lanes to Interstate 17 between Anthem Way on the far northern outskirts of metro Phoenix and Sunset Point and replacing Interstate 10 bridges over the Gila River south of metro Phoenix.

Construction of the $328 million I-17 lanes project is scheduled to begin in 2022, and the $83 million bridge project is scheduled to get underway in 2023.

Two construction projects involve U.S. 93, the principal route between Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Constructing the first phase of a new interchange between U.S. 93 and Interstate 40 in west Kingman is scheduled to start by 2024, while a project to widen 4 miles (6 kilometers) of U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg is scheduled for 2022.