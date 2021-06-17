Highlights of Connecticut budget implementation bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Senate on Thursday gave final legislative passage to a wide-ranging bill that spells out details of the new, two-year $46.3 billion state budget and includes numerous other provisions. It now awaits Gov. Ned Lamont's signature.

Following are some highlights of the legislation:

— The bill includes various voting-related measures, including a new requirement that employers give their workers two hours of unpaid time off to vote in elections if requested. It also gives people on parole the ability to vote; allows voters to apply online to the Secretary of the State’s Office for absentee ballots; and makes permanent the drop boxes installed during the pandemic for absentee ballots.

— Beginning in fiscal year 2023, the bill makes those communities with school mascots, logos and nicknames depicting Native Americans ineligible for grants provided from the Mashantucket Pequot Mohegan Fund, which comes from the state's share of slot machine revenues generated at Connecticut's two tribal casinos. The schools would need permission from a nearby state or federally-recognized tribe to continue to use the image or name. Also, the bill adds Native American studies to the social studies curriculum that public schools are required to teach, beginning in the 2023-24 school year.