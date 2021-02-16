Highlights of Gov. Evers' $91 billion state budget plan

— Counties, rather than the state Department of Corrections, would have responsibility for juvenile offenders.

— Make changes to the way adults are sentenced, released, revoked, and are eligible for expungement with the goal of reducing the state's prison population.

— Establish procedures for processing and storing sexual assault kits.

— Ban the private sale of firearms. Instead, require that nearly all sales be done through federally licensed firearm dealers with background checks conducted on recipients.

— Allow for a judge to order that a person not be allowed to possess a firearm if they are determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

LABOR:

— Allow front-line workers to have collective bargaining rights, a partial repeal of the Act 10 law passed in 2011. The annual recertification requirement for state and local government bargaining units, as well as the provision that approval by a majority of bargaining unit members is required to certify, would be repealed.