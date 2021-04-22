Highlights of Indiana's new state budget

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana General Assembly gave final approval Thursday to a new two-year $37 billion state budget that is bolstered by $3 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding. The new budget takes effect in July.

A look at some highlights of the legislation:

SCHOOL FUNDING

The plan increases base K-12 school funding by of 4.6% in the budget’s first year and 4.3% in the second, adding about $1 billion to total two-year funding of $16 billion. Legislative leaders said the budget plan will cover the $600 million a year in additional money the governor’s teacher compensation commission found was needed to significantly boost Indiana’s lagging teacher pay in comparison to nearby states. The bill directs school districts to submit explanations to the state if they aren’t able to set a minimum teacher pay of $40,000 a year. The state is also directing $150 million toward grants for schools to help students make up learning loss caused by COVID-19 closures.

VOUCHER EXPANSION