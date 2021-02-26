Highlights of Ohio governor's proposed 2-year spending plan

LAW ENFORCEMENT

— The governor proposes spending $10 million on grants to allow hundreds of law enforcement agencies to buy body-worn cameras. As of February, only 183 of the state’s about 900 law enforcement agencies both have body cameras for officers and are following the standards set by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board.

— The governor has also incorporated anti-crime proposals into the budget that fellow GOP lawmakers refused to act on last year. They include mandatory data entry on warrants for serious crimes into state and federal background check databases, increased penalties for people found in illegal possession of a gun, and increased penalties for so-called straw purchases, when a third-party buys a weapon for someone prohibited from such purchases.

DISTRACTED DRIVING

— DeWine wants to use budget language to renew his effort to make distracted driving reason enough for police to pull someone over. DeWine’s proposal would address such activities as writing, sending or looking at texts, watching or recording photos or videos, or livestreaming while handling an electronic device, among other activities. House Republicans pulled the measure Thursday, saying they don't want to address criminal law in a funding bill.

EDUCATION