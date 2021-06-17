Highlights of Republican-authored Wisconsin state budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature's budget-writing committee completed its work Thursday on the state's next two-year spending plan, paving the way for the Senate and Assembly to vote on it later this month.

Here are some highlights of the budget as currently written by the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee:

TAX CUTS

Bolstered by rosier revenue projections, Republicans inserted $3.3 billion in income and property tax cuts into the budget. The provisions include $2.7 billion in cuts for people who earn between $24,000 and $2654,000 annually and nearly $650 million in local property tax cuts for schools and technical colleges. The budget would backfill that lost revenue with state aid. Residents would see a property tax bill but schools would come out even.

K-12 SCHOOLS: