Highlights of the two-year, $46.3 billion Connecticut budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers on Wednesday, the final day of the regular legislative session, approved a two-year, $46.3 billion state budget deal reached by Democratic legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont.

Here are some highlights of the plan, which will take effect on July 1:

FEDERAL FUNDS: The state budget relies on $2.28 billion over two years in a federal COVID-19 relief plan known as the American Rescue Plan. About $400 million has not yet been allocated by lawmakers.

LOCAL EDUCATION: The budget provides an additional $130 million over two years for the Education Cost Sharing grant, the state's largest grant to local schools. There is also additional funds for school systems with higher numbers of low-income students and students whose second language is English. More than $13 million in federal COVID relief funds are earmarked for reading initiatives in needy school districts and per pupil funding for chart schools is increased from $11,250 to $11,525. Per pupil funding for vocational agricultural schools is increased by $1,000 and $250,000 in federal funds are set aside for the new farm-to-school grant program that helps schools procure food from local farmers.