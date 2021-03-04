Highlights: What's changed in the Senate's COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats on Thursday came out with their version of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. A look at some of the major changes in the bill now being considered by the Senate versus what passed the House last week.

WHO GETS A CHECK

President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have agreed to tighten eligibility for the $1,400 payments.

Under the House bill, the cash payment would phase out for singles with incomes between $75,000 and $100,00. But under the Senate bill, the phaseout stops at $80,000.

Under the House bill, the cash payment for married couples phased out between $150,000 and $200,000. But under the Senate bill, the phaseout stops at $160,000.

Most Americans will still be getting the full amount under either bill. The median household income was $68,703 in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Roughly 8 million fewer households will get a check under the Senate bill compared with what the House passed, according to an analysis from the Tax Policy Center.

$15 MINIMUM WAGE REMOVED

The Senate bill does not include an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.