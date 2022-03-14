Hines gets Trump endorsement in open NC Congress seat

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump endorsed Bo Hines on Tuesday for an open U.S. House seat in central North Carolina that's expected to be highly competitive in November.

Hines, a former N.C. State football player who transferred to Yale and ultimately went to Wake Forest University law school, is one of eight candidates seeking the 13th District's GOP nomination.

In a news release from Trump's Save America PAC, Trump called Hines a “proven winner both on and off the field" and a “fighter for Conservative values.”

Hines "is an unwavering America First patriot and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump's statement read. Hines' website quotes the candidate as being “100% pro-Trump.”

Hines began running for Congress last year in the 5th District, but looked elsewhere in part as redistricting changed seat boundaries. The new 13th District includes southern Wake County and all or portions of Johnston, Harnett and Wayne counties.

The Republican primary field includes former Rep. Renee Ellmers, who was the first congresswoman to endorse Trump for president in 2016.

Five Democrats are running for their party's 13th District nomination, including current state Sen. Wiley Nickel and former Sen. Sam Searcy.

