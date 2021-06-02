 Skip to main content
Hobbs enters race for Arizona governor
AP

Hobbs enters race for Arizona governor

Hobbs enters race for Arizona governor

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs addresses the members of Arizona's Electoral College in Phoenix. Hobbs on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022 while denouncing the Republican-controlled state Senate's ongoing audit of the 2020 presidential election.

 Ross D. Franklin

Phoenix (AP) — Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Wednesday announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022 while denouncing the Republican-controlled state Senate's ongoing audit of the 2020 presidential election.

Hobbs said in a statement she was running for governor “to deliver transparency, accountability, and results for Arizonans" and would work as governor to “put aside our differences and work to solve the serious problems facing Arizona.”

The Arizona Senate’s audit of election results in Maricopa County was launched as supporters of former President Donald Trump suggested without evidence that the election was stolen, giving President Joe Biden a narrow win in Arizona.

“Right now, our state government is being run by conspiracy theorists who are more focused on political posturing than getting things done, and that needs to change," Hobbs said in her statement.

Term limits bar current Republican Gov. Doug Ducey from running again in 2022.

The only Democrat in the race so far is Marco Lopez, a former Nogales mayor who rose rapidly to a senior position in President Barack Obama’s administration.

State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and developer Karrin Taylor Robson announced their intent to seek the Republican nomination last month, and former Phoenix television news anchor Kari Lake entered the GOP race on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

