 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Hobbs pivots campaign for governor beyond ballot audit

  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs presented herself Thursday as an advocate for government efficiency, striking a centrist tone as she ramps up her campaign for Arizona governor in the wake of losses in Virginia that spooked Democrats around the country.

Hobbs has made a national name for herself as a critic of the 2020 ballot review led by Donald Trump supporters on behalf of Arizona legislative Republicans, decrying conspiracy theories suggesting Trump lost because of fraud. But she has been less vocal about others issues in the race so far.

In one of the first prominent actions of her campaign, Hobbs outlined an agenda that includes cutting red tape, eliminating wasteful spending, boosting transparency and improving long-term planning. Her focus on government efficiency, wasteful spending and making it easier to start a business echoed themes often espoused by Republicans.

“We will reform your government and work to build the most ethical and accountable administration in history," Hobbs told reporters during a news conference at the state Capitol.

Arizona was a longtime Republican stronghold that has trended toward the center, electing Democratic U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly and supporting Biden for president in the past two election cycles. Sinema and Kelly found success downplaying their Democratic affiliation while presenting themselves as independent and moderate.

People are also reading…

Hobbs dodged questions about her party's woes in Virginia, where Democrat Terry McAuliffe lost the race for governor, or New Jersey, where incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy was only narrowly re-elected. Both are states that voted overwhelmingly for Biden. Hobbs said she was focused on Arizona.

Hobbs is the best-known Democrat running for governor. She faces Aaron Lieberman, a former state lawmaker, and Marco Lopez, a former mayor of Nogales and political aide, in the Democratic primary.

Former television anchor Kari Lake is the early frontrunner among Republicans. She faces businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson, former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon and state Treasurer Kimberly Yee.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide.

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.

GOP's Carey, Democrats' Brown win US House seats in Ohio

GOP's Carey, Democrats' Brown win US House seats in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Mike Carey, a Trump-backed coal lobbyist, bested a two-term state lawmaker to win an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio on Tuesday, while Democrat Shontel Brown coasted to victory in a second up-for-grabs congressional district in the Cleveland area.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Witness in Kyle Rittenhouse trial describes moments before shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News